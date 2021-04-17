Cows take over neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT) —A group of cows decided to roam around a neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida. We’re used to seeing them in pastures, on a farm, or in a barn, but not on front lawns. But this isn’t a new problem. Neighbor Daniel Bell says they’ve been ‘herding’ his neighborhood since 2019. And while he doesn’t mind them, He’s not amused by the damage.

Bell says, “Ten dollars a plant, who knows, it could end up costing you several hundred dollars to get it fixed. Come get your cows. That’s it, come get your cows.”

Now, Bell is hoping the owner of the cows will hoof it on over, and pick up these cows!

He says it’s not just cows, either, but also goats, donkeys and sheep. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office says they are working with the cow’s owners to secure their property so this doesn’t happen again.

