Shannen Doherty battling cancer for the second time

(WIAT) — Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she’s battling stage four cancer.

She says she is still processing the diagnosis and calls it a “bitter pill to swallow”.

Doherty previously battled breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a single mastectomy, radiation, and chemotherapy.

The “Charmed” star announced she was in remission in 2017.

Doherty says she took part in last year’s reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 in part to prove she could continue working despite her second cancer diagnosis.

Doherty did not confirm which type of cancer she has now.

