National Eat Your Jell-O Day Sunday, July 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — National Eat Your Jell-O Day is Sunday, July 12.

A carpenter, named Pearle Wait, trademarked the snack in 1897. Original Jell-O flavors were orange, lemon, strawberry, and raspberry, according to Jell-O’s website. The lime-flavored edition was released in 1930.

More than one hundred years later, Jello-O remains a household name with 21 flavors. The popular dessert can be turned into a fun family activity. Fruit pieces can be added to the mixture, and different molds can be used to make fun and creative shapes.

Jello-O made from gelatin — dried animal collagen that’s ground into a powder.

