Let’s Talk Law – Wrongful Death

This Let’s Talk Law segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group

When you lose a loved one it’s a traumatic experience. It can be easily traumatizing when that death was preventable and was caused by the carelessness or neglect of someone else.

Some of the most common causes of wrongful death include:

Trucking Accidents

Workplace Injuries

Medical Malpractice

Three things you need to know if you suspect wrongful death are:

Consider having an autopsy performed if the cause of death can be disputed. Statute of limitations will apply; you will only have two years to file a wrongful death claim. A wrongful death claim can be brought by a close family member after having been appointed as the administrator of the estate.

If you’ve lost a loved one due to negligence, contact the Serious Injury Law Group at www.seriouslawyers.com or 205-206-7070