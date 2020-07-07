Let’s Talk Law – Wrongful Death

The most serious injury anyone can ever experience is the death of a loved one, but when that loss is caused by the negligence of someone else, you need someone to fight for you. Four things you should consider before filing a wrongful death claim:
- To bring forth a claim, you must be the administrator of the deceased estate.
- You have two years from the date of death to file the claim.
- Only punitive damages are awarded in wrongful death cases.
- You need an experienced attorney to assist with these cases.
