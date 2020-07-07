Let’s Talk Law – Wrongful Death

The most serious injury anyone can ever experience is the death of a loved one, but when that loss is caused by the negligence of someone else, you need someone to fight for you. Four things you should consider before filing a wrongful death claim:

To bring forth a claim, you must be the administrator of the deceased estate. You have two years from the date of death to file the claim. Only punitive damages are awarded in wrongful death cases. You need an experienced attorney to assist with these cases.

