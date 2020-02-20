Let’s Talk Law – Workplace Injuries

This Let’s Talk Law Segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group
Did you know that the average American will spend over 90,000 hours in their lifetime working? There’s no surprise that a large number of injuries reported occur while people are at work. If you are injured at work, here;s what you need to know to protect your rights.
- Immediately report the injury to a supervisor. It will also be important to document this report in writing.
- Make sure you request a copy of the injury report and save the file for your records.
- Inspect the injury report for accuracy and request changes if you notice errors.
- Seek medical attention from a provider that has been approved by your employer. Make sure that you follow all instructions from your doctor because failure to do so could result in a denial of your coverage.
