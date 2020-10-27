Let’s Talk Law – Work Injuries

This Let’s Talk Law segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group.

Each year nearly three million Americans are injured on the job. Unfortunately, aproximately five thousand men and women die in work place accidents every year. Occupations that are most likely to be injured on the job are:

Transportation & Shipping

Manufacturing & Production

Construction

Most of these accidents are associated with heavy machinary and other types of equipment. While proper training and safety procedures can help prevent accidents, serious injuries may still occur. Equipment can malfunction due to improper maintenance, manufacturing, or design defects. All of this can lead to severe injuries or even workplace fatalities. If you or someone that you love has been injured in a workplace accident, contact Serious Injury Law group.

For a free case evaluation, visit SeriousLawyers.com.