Let’s Talk Law – Trucking Accidents

If you’ve been seriously injured by a big truck, there are three things for you to remember after the accident has occurred.
- Document the accident scene; utilize your cell phone to take pictures and video to document the scene while gathering important information from the accident.
- Seek medical treatment. You want to ensure that you don’t have any broken bones, internal bleeding, or other serious injuries.
- Consult an attorney. Choose an attorney based upon their experience and track record in 18-wheeler cases. Ask them if they have the technology and resources available to successfully pursue your case to the end.
