Let’s Talk Law – The Federal False Claims Act

The Federal False Claims act, also known as the FCA, is the government’s biggest weapon in the war against fraud. This act recovered over three billion dollars in 2019 alone. The “qui tam” provision provides an avenue for ordinary citizens to step up by blowing the whistle on fraud when they’re aware of an entity defrauding the government. Additionally, the FCA provides incentives including protection against retaliation and anywhere from 15%-30% of the funds recovered.

