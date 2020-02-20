Let’s Talk Law – Rideshare Accidents

This Let’s Talk Law Segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are more popular than ever. The laws governing these services are different from normal passenger vehicles. If involved in a Rideshare accident as a passenger or driver, here are some tips to help maximize your recovery.

Make sure that police are called so that they can properly investigate the accident.

Document the scene by getting the names and contact information of any witnesses. Use your phone as a tool to take pictures or video of any statements or suspicious behavior by the other driver.

Seek medical treatment immediately to make sure that you’re OK. If injured, keep track of your medical bills and lost wages.

Contact an attorney that has experience handling Uber and Lyft cases. The insurance rules governing rideshare services are very complicated. Make sure that your lawyer has the knowledge and resources.

