Let’s Talk Law – Nursing Home Neglect

Let's Talk Law
Posted: / Updated:

This Let’s Talk Law segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group

Trusting a nursing home with your loved ones’ care is a serious decision. You expect those facilities to help and not hurt, but that’s not always the case. Some common conditions to recognize nursing home neglect are:

  • Reoccurring infections – Check the medical conditions of your family member on every visit.
  • Dehydration – Check for cracked lips, dry skin, and other common signs of dehydration.
  • Unexplained Weight Loss – Take photos each time you visit to look for any differences with your loved one’s appearance.
  • Bed Sores – Do a physical examination of your loved one’s body to see if there are any sores, discoloration, or any noticeable physical issues.

If you or a loved one has been injured due to neglect, contact Serious Injury Law Group at www.seriouslawyers.com or 205-206-6800.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events