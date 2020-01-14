Let’s Talk Law – Nursing Home Neglect

This Let’s Talk Law segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group

Trusting a nursing home with your loved ones’ care is a serious decision. You expect those facilities to help and not hurt, but that’s not always the case. Some common conditions to recognize nursing home neglect are:

Reoccurring infections – Check the medical conditions of your family member on every visit.

Dehydration – Check for cracked lips, dry skin, and other common signs of dehydration.

Unexplained Weight Loss – Take photos each time you visit to look for any differences with your loved one’s appearance.

Bed Sores – Do a physical examination of your loved one’s body to see if there are any sores, discoloration, or any noticeable physical issues.

