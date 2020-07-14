Let’s Talk Law – Nicotine Poisoning

This Let’s Talk Law Segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group

JUUL has been accused in various lawsuits of targeting underage people in its advertising to get a new generation addicted to nicotine.

A single JUUL pod contains the same amount of nicotine as an entire pack of traditional cigarettes and have an advanced concentration of nicotine, which is absorbed by the body at a higher rate.

The FDA has received numerous reports from JUUL users, primarily teenagers and young adults, who have become addicted to the devices and have suffered from nicotine poisoning. Some common symptoms of nicotine poisoning include:

Blood clots

Convulsions

Embolisms

Heart injuries

Seizures and

Strokes

