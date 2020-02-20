Let’s Talk Law – Motorcycle Accidents

This Let’s Talk Law Segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group
There are more motorcycle accidents than ever on our roadways. Motorcycle accidents should be treated differently from regular car wrecks for a number of reasons. Here are some of the unique factors that apply to motorcycle accidents:
- Distracted drivers often cause accidents by failing to yield the right-of-way to the motorcyclist.
- Because of the lack of protection a motorcycle offers the rider, they are more likely to suffer serious injuries – such as fractures, road rash, traumatic brain injuries, or death – than people involved in car accidents.
- Insurance companies are more likely to aggressively fight a claim for compensation by a motorcycle rider because the claim could be for more money than other types of accidents. In addition, insurance companies often attribute speeding or unsafe driving to motorcyclists and argue that the acts of the motorcycle driver contributed to the accident.
For a free case evaluation, visit www.seriouslawyers.com or call 205-206-6800