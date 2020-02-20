Let’s Talk Law – Medical Malpractice

This Let’s Talk Law Segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group
Each year over 250,000 people die because of medical errors. For a little perspective, it is anticipated that more Americans will die this year due to medical errors than in the next 5 years from automobile accidents.
Here are 5 tips to remember if you suspect medical negligence:
- Put your health and safety first. If you suspect medical negligence you have the right to change providers.
- Obtain a copy of your medical records. Medical records contain crucial evidence and federal law requires providers to produce your medical records when requested.
- Document your experience. Note your interactions and feelings in a journal.
- Take pictures or have someone you know take pictures of your injuries.
- Hire an experienced malpractice attorney. Medical malpractice cases are difficult cases to win and insurance companies spare no expense to win these cases.
