Let’s Talk Law – Medical Malpractice

Each year over 250,000 people die because of medical errors. For a little perspective, it is anticipated that more Americans will die this year due to medical errors than in the next 5 years from automobile accidents.

Here are 5 tips to remember if you suspect medical negligence:

Put your health and safety first. If you suspect medical negligence you have the right to change providers. Obtain a copy of your medical records . Medical records contain crucial evidence and federal law requires providers to produce your medical records when requested. Document your experience . Note your interactions and feelings in a journal. Take pictures or have someone you know take pictures of your injuries. Hire an experienced malpractice attorney . Medical malpractice cases are difficult cases to win and insurance companies spare no expense to win these cases.

