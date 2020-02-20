Let’s Talk Law – Medical Malpractice

Each year over 250,000 people die because of medical errors. For a little perspective, it is anticipated that more Americans will die this year due to medical errors than in the next 5 years from automobile accidents.

Here are 5 tips to remember if you suspect medical negligence:

  1. Put your health and safety first. If you suspect medical negligence you have the right to change providers.
  2. Obtain a copy of your medical records. Medical records contain crucial evidence and federal law requires providers to produce your medical records when requested.
  3. Document your experience. Note your interactions and feelings in a journal.
  4. Take pictures or have someone you know take pictures of your injuries.
  5. Hire an experienced malpractice attorney. Medical malpractice cases are difficult cases to win and insurance companies spare no expense to win these cases.

