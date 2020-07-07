Let’s Talk Law – Incorrect Medication

Your doctor’s decision to prescribe a medication is specifically chosen to fit your needs. However, there are times the pharmacy gives you a different medication than the one prescribed. Three things to do after picking up a medication from the pharmacy and before taking that medication:

Verify the label making sure the name of the medication and your information is correct. Verify that the medication is what was originally prescribed to you by your physician. Verify the dosage is what the doctor ordered.

