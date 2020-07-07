Let’s Talk Law – Incorrect Medication

Your doctor’s decision to prescribe a medication is specifically chosen to fit your needs. However, there are times the pharmacy gives you a different medication than the one prescribed. Three things to do after picking up a medication from the pharmacy and before taking that medication:
- Verify the label making sure the name of the medication and your information is correct.
- Verify that the medication is what was originally prescribed to you by your physician.
- Verify the dosage is what the doctor ordered.
