Let’s Talk Law – Detergent Pods

This Let’s Talk Law segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group.

Each year, thousands visit emergency rooms as the result of accidental ingestion of detergent pods. Unfortunately, many have died. These are not teenagers engaging in a foolish challenge. Those seriously injured are young children and the elderly. Pods are multicolored detergent capsules that are attractive to children because they look like candy. Elderly people suffering from dementia are at higher risk of accidental ingestion as they do not recognize the product because it did not exist when they were younger. If you or a loved one have ingested a detergent pod contact Serious Injury Law Group.

For a free case evaluation, visit SeriousLawyers.com.