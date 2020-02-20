Let’s Talk Law – Brain Injuries

Let's Talk Law
Posted: / Updated:

This Let’s Talk Law Segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group

What are traumatic brain injuries? A traumatic brain injury is simply an injury to the brain caused by an outside force. Injuries can range from mild concussions to severe permanent brain damage. Often, a person with a traumatic brain injury doesn’t recognize that they have one. After all, you can’t see a brain injury when you look in the mirror.

Signs of brain injuries can include:

  • Loss of consciousness
  • Nausea and /or vomiting
  • Severe and/or prolonged headaches
  • Blurry vision and sensitivity to light
  • Ringing in one’s ears
  • Difficulty with keeping your balance
  • Leaking of fluid from the ears or nose
  • Problems thinking or concentrating
  • Sudden mood swings or other behavioral issues

Some of the most common causes of traumatic brain injuries include:

  • Crashes involving 18-wheelers
  • Motorcycle accidents
  • Industrial work accidents
  • High Impact car crashes

For a free case evaluation, visit www.seriouslawyers.com or call 205-206-6800

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events