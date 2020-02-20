Let’s Talk Law – Brain Injuries

This Let’s Talk Law Segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group
What are traumatic brain injuries? A traumatic brain injury is simply an injury to the brain caused by an outside force. Injuries can range from mild concussions to severe permanent brain damage. Often, a person with a traumatic brain injury doesn’t recognize that they have one. After all, you can’t see a brain injury when you look in the mirror.
Signs of brain injuries can include:
- Loss of consciousness
- Nausea and /or vomiting
- Severe and/or prolonged headaches
- Blurry vision and sensitivity to light
- Ringing in one’s ears
- Difficulty with keeping your balance
- Leaking of fluid from the ears or nose
- Problems thinking or concentrating
- Sudden mood swings or other behavioral issues
Some of the most common causes of traumatic brain injuries include:
- Crashes involving 18-wheelers
- Motorcycle accidents
- Industrial work accidents
- High Impact car crashes
