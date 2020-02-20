Let’s Talk Law – Brain Injuries

This Let’s Talk Law Segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group

What are traumatic brain injuries? A traumatic brain injury is simply an injury to the brain caused by an outside force. Injuries can range from mild concussions to severe permanent brain damage. Often, a person with a traumatic brain injury doesn’t recognize that they have one. After all, you can’t see a brain injury when you look in the mirror.

Signs of brain injuries can include:

Loss of consciousness

Nausea and /or vomiting

Severe and/or prolonged headaches

Blurry vision and sensitivity to light

Ringing in one’s ears

Difficulty with keeping your balance

Leaking of fluid from the ears or nose

Problems thinking or concentrating

Sudden mood swings or other behavioral issues

Some of the most common causes of traumatic brain injuries include:

Crashes involving 18-wheelers

Motorcycle accidents

Industrial work accidents

High Impact car crashes

