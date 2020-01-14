Let’s Talk Law – Blood Pressure Medication Recall

This Let’s Talk Law segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group

Recently the FDA announced the recall of multiple blood pressure medications that have potentially been contaminated with cancer-causing agents due to faulty manufacturing process. You may be entitled to damages if you’ve taken any of the following medications:

Valsartan

Losartan

Irbesartan

And developed one of the following cancers:

Stomach Cancer

Small Intestine Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Liver Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Leukemia

Non-Hodkin’s Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

For a free case evaluation, contact the Serious Injury Law Group at www.seriouslawyers.com or 205-206-7070