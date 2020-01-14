Let’s Talk Law – Blood Pressure Medication Recall

Recently the FDA announced the recall of multiple blood pressure medications that have potentially been contaminated with cancer-causing agents due to faulty manufacturing process. You may be entitled to damages if you’ve taken any of the following medications:

  • Valsartan
  • Losartan
  • Irbesartan

And developed one of the following cancers:

  • Stomach Cancer
  • Small Intestine Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Esophageal Cancer
  • Liver Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Pancreatic Cancer
  • Leukemia
  • Non-Hodkin’s Lymphoma
  • Multiple Myeloma

