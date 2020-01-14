Let’s Talk Law – Blood Pressure Medication Recall

This Let’s Talk Law segment is sponsored by Serious Injury Law Group
Recently the FDA announced the recall of multiple blood pressure medications that have potentially been contaminated with cancer-causing agents due to faulty manufacturing process. You may be entitled to damages if you’ve taken any of the following medications:
- Valsartan
- Losartan
- Irbesartan
And developed one of the following cancers:
- Stomach Cancer
- Small Intestine Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Leukemia
- Non-Hodkin’s Lymphoma
- Multiple Myeloma
For a free case evaluation, contact the Serious Injury Law Group at www.seriouslawyers.com or 205-206-7070