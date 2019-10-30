Breaking News
Tom Brown Village to hold community conversation on wellness, safety and healing

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Organizers are planning a community conversation for the Tom Brown Village Housing Community.

Tom Brown is the last place three-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was seen when she was kidnapped on October 12.

After a 10-day search, her remains were found last Tuesday inside a dumpster at a landfill. In honor of Kamille, the community conversation will focus on wellness, healing and safety.

It’s set for this Friday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. 

A local mental health group called No More Martyrs will also be on hand.

