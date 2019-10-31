Online petition attempts to create 24/7 surveillance of communities in honor of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An online petition is asking that federal law, mandating 24/7 video cameras in apartment complexes, including public housing, be named in honor of three-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
Kamille was kidnapped from Tom Brown Village public housing on October 12. Her little body was found 10 days later in a dumpster.
