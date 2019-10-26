‘Its just sadness’: Family and community mourns the loss of ‘Cupcake’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — North Avondale Neighborhood Association President Rev. Zachary Watkins says the McKinney family and the community is hurting after learning 3-year-old Kamille McKinney known as cupcake whose body was found in a dumpster, died by asphyxiation by suffocation the same day she went missing.

Watkins has spent time with her family who is privately grieving and says they had so much hope that she would be found. Now gloom and purple ribbons linger around the Tom Brown Village community. “Its just sadness,” says Watkins.

Watkins says the community has to come to the conclusion that there is nothing that can be done but to pray.

The Funeral service will be held at New Beginnings Christian Ministry in Birmingham at 1p.m. Sunday afternoon. The burial will follow at Elmwood cemetery.