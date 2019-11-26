Family mourns death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney through holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — For the first time since Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney passed away, her family is speaking out.

Sharon Thomas, Cupcake’s grandmother, said she’s holding onto the precious memories of their angel and that the love for her will never go away.

“She just loved her family. I just miss her laughter and the smiles on her face,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she’s not too sure about Thanksgiving plans this year. Yet, in the face of all that pain in a season when seemingly everyone else is holly, she relies on her faith and still gives thanks to the city of Birmingham, and even the country, for their support.

“We, from the Thomas family, would like to thank you from our heart. For everything. It’s very much appreciated,” she said.

Both Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown have been charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 14. Their preliminary hearing is Dec. 10.

LATEST POSTS