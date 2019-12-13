Derick Brown, suspect in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney case, appears in court

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, suspect Derick Irisha Brown made appeared in court after being charged with capital murder for the death of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a Birmingham 3-year-old.

Brown, along with 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth were charged in late October. The duo were named persons of interest in the case ever since McKinney’s abduction from a party at the Tom Brown Village public housing community on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Derick Brown in court 12/13/19

In Patrick Stallworth’s court appearance earlier this week, prosecutors argued that Brown was with Stallworth for the entirety of the Saturday McKinney disappeared. Prosecutors say that on that day around noon, Brown and Stallworth were seen offering candy to middle school girls near the Tom Brown Village housing community.

In Stallworth’s court appearance, prosecutors said that there was evidence of a mattress inside the suspects’ apartment indicating a mixture of blood and DNA from Brown, Stallworth and McKinney. His defense team argued Stallworth was asleep for much of the time McKinney was at their apartment.

If convicted, Brown and Stallworth could face the death penalty.

