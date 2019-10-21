Crime Stoppers receiving hundreds of tips on Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney carries on into its ninth day, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has been flooded with tips on the 3-year-old’s supposed whereabouts.

Now, they’re asking the public for more specific information.

Since McKinney first went missing last week, Crime Stoppers has received a significant uptick in tips.

“Since Saturday of last week, we’re approaching 400 tips,” Sgt. John Pennington of Crime Stoppers said.

McKinney’s case is far outside the norm in terms of the number of tips the group usually receives, which is usually between 50 and 60 a week. The majority of the tips have been about McKinney, who was abducted from the Tom Brown Village housing community in Avondale on Oct. 12. Pennington, who has worked with Crime Stoppers for five years, said the group is very thankful for all the information they have received so far, but what they need more of are firsthand accounts with specific details as opposed to rumors.

“An address, a tag number, anything that’s tangibly specific that can be followed up on by investigators is very helpful and that’s the kind of information that can be of value that we can forward on to investigators in the command center,” Williams said.

Investigators have been seeking new information for days and released a video last Friday which appears to show two children follow an unknown man outside the security camera’s line of view near Tom Brown Village. One of the children in the video is believed to be McKinney. Police are hoping the public might recognize the man in the video or may have seen something that night.

Pennington said every tip Crime Stoppers receives is reviewed and that, historically, these tips have made a significant difference in cases.

“Offhand, I can probably think of several dozen cases where information that came to us and was passed along to detectives helped further their investigation to the point of arresting somebody,” he said.

Right now, the award from Crime Stoppers stands at $20,000 dollars. To claim it, you can remain anonymous and must provide information to them that leads to an arrest. To report a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.

