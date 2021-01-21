The Valley Hotel in Homewood looking to fill 50+ positions

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — With the new Valley Hotel opening in Homewood, the facility is looking to fill many positions. The property is looking to fill more than 50 jobs from front desk staff, room attendants, restaurant servers, and more.
The job fair will be at the Marriot Birmingham on Grandview Parkway on Friday. Hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can fill out an application on the hotel’s website here.
