Burger King, Pizza Hut hiring for 100 positions in Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Oxford

(WIAT) —Fast food chain franchisee, GPS Hospitality is looking to hire one-hundred managers and crew members at its burger king and pizza hut locations in Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Oxford.
The search for applicants is taking place digitally via online applications and video interviews.
Recruitment is ongoing, and video interviews will be scheduled with qualifying applicants.
Applicants can text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visit www.WorkForGPS.com to view GPS
restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.
