Jen Cardone

Jen comes to CBS 42 from Blacksburg, Virginia, where she worked as a lead bureau reporter covering the New River Valley for WDBJ7. She exclusively covered a state delegate being pulled over for a DUI, but never being charged for having a BAC over the legal limit. Jen broke stories on fraternities being suspended at Radford University for violating COVID-19 protocols. She also uncovered a story about a bed and breakfast scamming brides.

Prior to her time at WDBJ7, she worked at WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, where she tracked a controversial story on a town that stopped answering 911 calls and the township that picked up the life-saving work. Jen led coverage on the 500 year flood to hit the region. She also covered the opioid crisis, including an exclusive interview with the wife of a doctor who was shot by a patient as he fought the growing epidemic.

Jen studied broadcast journalism at Duquesne University and went on to Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communication to earn her master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism. She has been recognized for her political reporting and coverage of school districts in Virginia.

Outside of her work as a reporter, she is an exercise enthusiast. You can find Jen as a fitness coach and instructor in the community. She also enjoys golfing, biking, yoga and playing the piano. Don’t be a stranger if you see her out in the community she would love to meet you!