Auburn University gymnast steps up in Tokyo Olympics following Simone Biles’ withdrawal

Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TOKYO (WRBL) — Following a surprise withdrawal in the Tokyo Olympics, an Auburn University gymnast stepped up to help the U.S. women’s gymnastics team win the silver medal.

Sunisa Lee, who recently signed to compete for Auburn, was one of the gymnasts who helped power the U.S. to the silver medal following Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the team’s final competition following one rotation Tuesday night.

The surprise withdrawal opened the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum guided the U.S. to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit.

Biles is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, who have used their platforms to discuss their mental heath struggles.