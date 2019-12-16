Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Special Reports
Good News
Crime
Alabama News
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Watch
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Newsfeed Now
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Real Time Traffic
Sports
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
CBS 42 Living Local
One Class at a Time
Wishes Can’t Wait!
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home for the Holidays
Apply for the CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Search
Search
Search
Japan 2020
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
US, refugee Olympic teams more prominent in Tokyo parade
76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics
WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Trending Stories
Birmingham police investigating drive by shooting, victim identified
Family member charged with capital murder in death of 5-year-old
Testimony: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was sexually assaulted before her murder
DNA found on beer can leads to arrest in 1980 cold case murder investigation in Colorado
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Center Point man charged with murder
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
More CBS 42 Community Events