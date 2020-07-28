Women empowerment challenge fills Instagram feeds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you scrolled through your social media feeds recently, you may have seen photos in black and white with #ChallengeAccepted used in the caption

What does this mean?

Women are nominating their friends, sisters and colleagues to post a photo in black and white alone with the caption Challenge Accepted.

The motive behind the challenge is to empower women who you believe are beautiful inside and out. If you were to check out the hashtag, you may recognize some familiar faces.

Who do you nominate?

If you post a picture on social media, make sure to tag CBS 42 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for a chance to be featured on our pages!

LATEST POSTS