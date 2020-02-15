Woman shot and killed at apartment complex; police searching for suspect

Hoover Police conducting a homicide investigation on February 14, 2020. A woman was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex at The Park at Wakefield and Wellington.

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – Hoover Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Bluff Park community.

Hoover Police say they got the call at 6:53 P.M. Friday night.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 41-year-old woman lying in the parking lot of Wakefield and Wellington apartments with a gunshot wound.

Medics with Hoover Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that they heard at least three gunshots, then saw a dark-colored 4-door sedan speeding off.

Right now, detectives are trying to determine the motive behind the shooting, and finding the shooter.

The woman’s identity isn’t being released until next of kin has been notified.

If you know anything that can help with this investigation, call Hoover Police Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562, or call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama (205) 254-7777.