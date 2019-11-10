Multiple hurt in crash following suspect chase

Several people are hurt after a major car crash following a suspect chase in Five Points West.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Several people are hurt after a major car crash following a suspect chase in Five Points West.

According to Cpl. Steve Smith with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, it started when deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop.

We’re told the suspect sped away, leading deputies on a chase.

Cpl. Smith tells us they believe the suspect ran a red light while going east on Bessemer Highway and collided with multiple cars at the intersection at Avenue W.

According to Cpl. Smith, multiple victims involved in the crash were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment – and he believes at least two people may have serious injuries.

ALEA is investigating the crash.

