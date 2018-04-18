Skip to content
WIAT
Birmingham
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
The Search for Cupcake
News
Local
Good News
Special Reports
Crime
Politics
National
Border Report Tour
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
International
Weird
Trending
Top Stories
Equality volunteer firefighter killed in Coosa County crash after responding to fire call
Top Stories
Police want to solve 30 year old Tuscaloosa County cold case
Two shot on the Causeway near Ralph and Kacoo’s
‘A symbol of acceptance’: Kellogg joins anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal
St. Clair County school bus overturned in US 411 crash
Weather
Sports
Southeastern Stream Live
Local Sports
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
High School Sports
Professional Sports
Traffic
Real Time Traffic
Watch
Watch CBS 42 News Live
Watch CBS 42 Live Events
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Southeastern Stream Live
CBSN Live24/7
CBS Sports
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 Living Local
One Class at a Time
Contests
Apply for the CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
CBS 42 College Football Challenge 2019
Our Station
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
CBS 42 on Amazon’s Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday
Home Improvement
Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray wins the 2018 Heisman Trophy
Interior designer tips for your dream kitchen project
Issis & Sons celebrates 35 years of furnishing Alabama with flooring, furniture, design and more
Trending Stories
BPD: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney still missing; $25K reward offered
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to be shown on A&E’s ‘Live PD’
2 questioned in Birmingham 3-year-old’s abduction facing unrelated charges
‘If anybody sees ‘Cupcake,’ just call her name’: 3-year-old girl kidnapped from Tom Brown Village
ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
CBS 42 College Football Challenge
CLICK HERE TO PLAY!
CBS 42 College Football Saturday
Check out all the latest sports news now!
CBS 42 Community Events
Light The Night
CBS 42 and Barktoberfest!
More CBS 42 Community Events