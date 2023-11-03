DENVER (KDVR) — Are you looking for ways to spread holiday cheer? If you’re thinking about gifting a few extra bucks, we have some advice.
“By no means is holiday tipping mandatory, but giving someone who regularly provides you with a service a little something extra at the end of the year is always appreciated — perhaps more so than ever this year,” according to experts at Care.com.
Have you been keeping your post office busy? If you’re thinking about tipping your mail carrier, there are certain rules you must follow.
According to the United States Postal Service, mail carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.
Additionally, no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period.
When it comes to tipping more this time of year, 45% of U.S. adults say they typically give higher-than-usual tips to service providers who normally receive tips throughout the year, according to a survey completed by CreditCards.com.
Care.com shared tipping recommendations, saying that experts recommend considering several factors when deciding how to give and to whom. They include your relationship with the recipient, your budget, the recipient’s position and your personal preferences. Here are some suggestions:
Tipping recommendations
|PERSON
|SUGGESTED TIP OR GIFT VALUE
|Au Pair
|1-2 week’s pay and a small gift from your kids
|Babysitter
|Average day/evening pay for regular sitters and a small gift from your kids
|Barber
|Cost of 1 session
|Bartender
|$20-$40 for someone you see regularly
|Building Porter / Janitor
|$25-$100, depending on involvement
|Building Superintendent
|$100-200, depending on involvement
|Cleaning Company
|Cost of 1 session or a small gift, if you see the same people regularly
|Cobbler
|Don’t tip
|Coffee Shop Barista
|$20 for someone you see regularly
|Contractor
|Don’t tip
|Country Club Staff
|$50 for someone you see regularly
|Day Care or Child Care Center Staff
|Small gifts from your kids in the $10-$30 range
|Dentist
|Don’t tip
|Doctor
|Don’t tip
|Dog Walker
|Cost of 1 session or 1 week’s pay
|Doorman
|$25-$100 depending on involvement
|Driver / Limo Service
|$20-$50 or 20% of monthly bill
|Dry Cleaner
|$10-20 gift card or homemade goods
|Elevator Operator
|$10-$40, depending on involvement
|Errand Runner
|$50 to 1 week’s pay, depending on how often you use
|Fitness Instructor
|Cost of 1 session or a small gift
|Food Delivery Person
|$20-$30 for someone you see regularly
|Garbage Collector
|$10-$30 per person
|Gardener / Landscaper
|$25-50
|Gas Station Attendant
|$10-$20 for someone you see regularly
|Groomer
|Cost of 1 session
|Hairdresser or Colorist
|Cost of 1 session
|Handyman / Handyperson
|$25-50
|House Cleaner
|Cost of 1 session for regular cleaner; small gift for infrequent service
|Housekeeper
|Cost of 1 session and a small gift
|Kennel Staff
|Handmade or baked goods
|Kids’ Activities Instructor
|Small gift from your kids
|Kids’ Coach (Athletics)
|Small gift from your kids
|Live-In Help (housekeeper, senior care aide, nanny, chef, etc.)
|1-2 week’s pay
|Massage Therapist
|Cost of 1 session
|Mother’s Helper
|Average day’s pay for regular helper and a small gift from your kids
|Nail Salon Technician
|Cost of 1 session
|Nanny
|1-2 week’s pay and a gift from your kids
|Newspaper Carrier
|$10-$30
|Nurse (in-home nurse, private nurse)
|Edible goodies with a handwritten note
|Nursing Home or Assisted Living Community Staff
|Homemade gift
|Package Delivery Person
|Small, non-cash gift
|Parking Garage Attendant
|$10-$20 for someone you see regularly
|Personal Assistant
|$50 to 1 week’s pay
|Personal Chef
|1-2 week’s pay or cost of one session, depending on the frequency
|Personal Trainer
|Cost of 1 session
|Pet Day Care Staff
|Handmade gift or baked goods
|Pet Sitter
|$20-50
|Pet Trainer
|Cost of 1 session
|Physical Therapist
|Don’t tip
|Pool Cleaner
|$25-50
|Postal Worker / Mail Carrier
|Food, such as baked goods, or non-cash gift worth less than $20
|School Bus Driver
|Small, non-cash gift
|Senior Care Aide
|$50 to 1 week’s pay
|Snow Remover / Shoveler
|Cost of 1 session
|Tailor
|Don’t tip
|Teacher
|Small gift from your kids
|Teacher’s Aide / Assistant
|Small gift from your kids
|Tutor
|Cost of 1 session and small gift from your child, depending on the frequency
|Veterinarian
|Don’t tip
|Waiter / Waitress
|$20-$40 for someone you see regularly
Credit: Care.com
Care.com said when your budget is tight, there are other ways to show your appreciation, even if it’s only a thoughtful note.