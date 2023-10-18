The House is slated to hold a second vote for Speaker on Wednesday after Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) lost 20 GOP votes on his first attempt Tuesday.

It’s unclear how much support Jordan will pick up on a second ballot, which was postponed Tuesday evening. Multiple lawmakers have signaled they do not plan to back Jordan in a sound round.

At the same time, a push to expand the power of Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) is heating up as the GOP conference struggles to see a way forward.

The second Speaker vote is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT.

