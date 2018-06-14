Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Alabama News
Coronavirus Update
Inside this Day with Scott Richards
Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Pass or Fail
Good News
Crime
Politics
U.S. & World
Entertainment
Video Game News
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Traffic
Sports
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Watch
What’s on CBS 42?
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Living Local
Coronavirus House Calls
Newsfeed Now
Let’s Talk Law
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
CBS 42 Cares
One Class at a Time
CBS 42’s Holiday Toy Drive
Mental Health Matters
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work with CBS 42
Contests
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women 2021
Search
Search
Search
Hidden Heroes
Head-on vehicle collision kills 2 in Brookside
Video
Sign-up for the Vulcan Park and Museum Drink & Drop
Video
Vincent students start Hall of Heroes, hope other schools will adopt leadership program
Video
“Donut Boy” comes to Alabama
Video
Birmingham sanitation crew gifts 2-year-old boy a toy truck
Video
More Hidden Heroes Headlines
For the second year in a row, 10-year-old girl to spend birthday feeding homeless
Video
Birmingham superhero starts eight city tour tomorrow
Video
HIDDEN HEROES: Study shows storytelling, poetry reduces delirium in hospital patients
Video
HIDDEN HEROES: Local ‘fair trade fashionista’ making a difference in Africa
Video
HIDDEN HEROES: UAB Kidney Donation Chain Reaches 100 Surgeries
Video
HIDDEN HEROES: A look back at where some of our heroes are now
Video
HIDDEN HEROES: Local scoutmaster receiving rare honor
Video
HIDDEN HEROES: Strangers rush to elderly woman’s aid after falling on escalator
Video
HIDDEN HEROES: Friends support hurricane victim in his college dreams
Video
HIDDEN HEROES: After 30 Years on Death Row, Man Writes Book, Shares Amazing Perspective
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Birmingham PD: Victim identified in shooting; investigation underway
3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
Video
Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Rockford bowling alley with gunman
Viral ‘TikTok’ video shows teenager hit multiple cars in Semmes Walmart parking lot
Video