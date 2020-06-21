National Turkey Lovers’ Day – Sunday, June 21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Meat lovers, rejoice! You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to get your turkey fix. This year, National Turkey Lover’s Day falls on Father’s Day Sunday, June 21.

The day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June each year.

Turkey is a year-round meat products because of its versatility. From turkey sausage to turkey burgers, it can be enjoyed in a variety of ways.

Some people choose to eat turkey products as an alternative to some higher-fat meat options. According to Healthline, “turkey bacon has roughly 25% fewer calories and 35% less saturated fat than pork bacon.”

LATEST POSTS