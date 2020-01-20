‘Trey is in heaven:’ Pell City women honor shooting victim by fundraising for charity

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — When a woman lost her son in a fatal robbery, family and friends decided to find a way to give back to the community.

Tonya Peters told CBS 42 her son, Trey, was killed during a robbery in Georgia just days before he planned to move back home to Pell City.

The 28-year-old was passionate about helping the homeless and others in need. He had many talents and even taught himself how to knit to give blankets to the less fortunate.

“Everybody who knew him loved him you couldn’t help but be attracted to him,” Peters said.

She was on the phone with him when the robbery took place and heard his final words. Three people have been charged in connection to his death and currently await trial.

“We’ve forgiven them and we have to,” Peters said. “We want to see them come to Christ. You know, I don’t want anyone to die and face eternal damnation, you know. I think about, you know, Trey is in heaven and I can only imagine if they turn their lives over to God and they show up to heaven and he’s standing there.”

Peters is not alone in responding to Trey’s death with love and faith.

His aunt, Jennifer Nixon, and family friend Suzanne Bynum came up with a plan to sell cheese balls and use the money to give back to local charities in honor of Trey’s loving and charitable spirit.

“Every penny that we’ve made goes straight to helping the less fortunate,” Nixon said.

Bynum has had previous experience with fundraising and said that the group handles all of the legwork for whatever agency they partner with.

“When we partner with an organization, then they choose how they’re going to distribute the funds,” Bynum.

The Wolf Creek Fire Department will also benefit from their fundraising efforts.

With being a volunteer fire department, we always need new gear and new things to keep us safe so we can help the citizens of the community,” Firefighter April Griffin said. “To be able to help others when he’s not physically with us anymore is just outstanding.”

If you would like to partner with the group to help more charities in Trey’s name, you can contact the Wolf Creek Fire Dept.