Teenager entertains Vestavia Hills neighbors quarantined at home with yo-yo performances

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager in Vestavia Hills is bringing his neighbors together — while still practicing social distancing, all with his yo-yo skills.

Charlie Saunders, 14, has competed in yo-yo competitions around the country. But it’s not the titles he’s after, but a way to help him socialize and get out of his comfort zone.

Now that people are living in more isolation, Saunders and his mom saw a way to bring people together using his skills. They invited neighbors to come out and watch. It was a time for everyone to forget their worries and just enjoy the show.

“One of my biggest things is I want people to feel good,” Saunders said. “It brings me a lot of joy knowing that I make people feel good with something that I can do.”

Neighbors watched outside windows and from front porches as Charlie entertained people, all from a safe distance apart.

