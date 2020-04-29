Tax-deductible donations to feed healthcare workers and support local restaurants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local nonprofit Urban Avenues has an initiative to support the local business community and support healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

People can make tax-deductible donations to “CareHealth.” The money goes directly to one of 18 local restaurants, which is used to supply boxed meals for healthcare departments across Birmingham.

Madison Kerns, director of operations at CareHealth, has a firsthand look at the trials healthcare workers face on the front lines of the pandemic. Her sister works as a nurse at a local hospital, and has a hard time finding restaurants that are open after working a long day.

“It’s really exciting to be able to be a part of something like this where it’s not just providing sustenance and helping them have physical energy to get through that shift, but also get them to see a glimpse of the community’s really here and really supports them and appreciates everything they’re doing and putting themselves out on the front lines,” Kerns said.

The initiative is making a big impact. They’re averaging 650 meals a week, and have served more than 2,300 meals to 65 healthcare departments since March 30.

People can nominate a healthcare department or make food requests on their website.

