Talladega County Schools coming together to feed students and lift spirits

ALPINE, Ala. (WIAT) — While schools are closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, all students in the Talladega County School System have access to grab-and-go meals.

It’s all thanks to people like Winterboro High School principal Grayson Lawrence and Alabama Childhood Food Solutions. Lawrence said the meal distribution program gives him a chance to be there for his students while school is closed.

“I love seeing students, I love our students,” Lawrence said. “Being able to see them just for that moment, although we can’t hug or touch like we usually can, proving that food for them, is something great.”

Shareka Lee, principal at Sycamore Elementary School, also joined in on the effort.

“Being able to see my kids faces,” Lee said. “Although I can’t hug them like I do normally, but just able to wave to them and let them know that I love them, that they can still come and talk to me, has been wonderful.”

The community is thankful. Talladega County Schools parent Crystal Bradford said their community is a family.

“It’s a blessing that they actually take the initiative, cause they don’t have to,” Bradford said. “They actually took the initiative to come out of their home on a peaceful day and actually do stuff like this. It’s really a blessing.”

Distribution days are:

Mondays- Meals for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Thursdays- Meals for Thursday, Friday, and ACFS Weekend Backpacks

Distribution locations are:

BBCES/BBCHS (rear of school)

CHS (bus parking lot)

FHS (front parking lot)

WHS (behind school)

MES (car line)

LES (car line)

SRES (car line)

For more information, go visit the Talladega County Schools website.

