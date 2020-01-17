St. Vincent’s Hospital making sleeping bags for the homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – St. Vincent’s Hospital makes a difference in the lives of its patients each day, but a new project they’ve started will help them make a difference in the community, as well.

One of the hospital’s core values is serving the poor, and recently staff members were considering ideas for helping the homeless. That’s when evening charge nurse Stephanie Pimentel remembered a project she saw on Facebook at another hospital. So she recommended it to St. Vincent’s management.

St. Vincent’s Hospital evening charge nurse Stephanie Pimentel shows off one of the sleeping bags that staff members and volunteers are making for the homeless.

The hospital goes through lots of sterile wraps each day. They’re the wraps used to keep instruments sterile in the operating room before surgery. They don’t get contaminated, but they usually get thrown away. That changed when Pimentel suggested saving them to use to make sleeping bags.

Staff members jumped on board, volunteers signed up to sew them together, and soon they had more than 100. They’re warm, roomy and dry – ideal for the homeless in the winter time. Hospital staff and volunteers will distribute them to the homeless with the help of a local church this weekend.

Click on the video link for the full story.