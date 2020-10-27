Shelby County High School’s Peer Helpers give back with food drive

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County High School Peer Helpers Group has a mission of giving back. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the group would meet with younger students to offer emotional and academic guidance.

This year, the Peer Helpers’ have shifted its focus. The group hosted a four-day food drive in early October, part of the larger Impact Food Drive going through November 1. The high schoolers collected more than 1,000 items.

Peer Helpers sponsor, Rebecca Hicks, said the drive was a way for the group to give back to their community.

“And also to keep peer helpers relevant, and keep the name out there so they know we’re still here,” said Hicks.

Donation sites for the Impact Food Drive:

Columbiana Food Mart

Beeswax Outdoors

Spring Creek Grocery in Shelby

Shelby Country Store

Hicks said they will be looking for other ways to give back throughout the school year.

