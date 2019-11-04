Shelby Co. community plans 5K to help family adopt newborn

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Shelby County community are rallying around a family that plans to adopt a newborn baby through Sacred Selections in December.

Loren Russell told CBS 42 he and his wife already have four children, one of whom is adopted. Since he and his wife are pro-life, he said that recent debates about Planned Parenthood and Alabama’s recent passage of a strict anti-abortion law ignited their interest in adopting another child.

Russell was adopted as a child and never knew his biological mother.

“Without love, you’re not a family,” Russell said. “You have to have love, the child has to have love. Every kid needs love.”

He said he is already in touch with the biological parents of the baby he plans to adopt and he plans to continue that relationship after the adoption.

“Sometimes there’s attachment issues, sometimes there’s the feelings of ‘Why didn’t my mom want me?’ or you know things like that,” Russell said. “So hopefully continuing the relationships with the mothers and fathers of these children will help them understand that their parents do love them but just the situation that they were in, in life they couldn’t care for them at that point in time.”

Joel Dixon, a close friend of the Russell family, worked with the City of Columbiana to organize the Forging Families 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk to help cover the family’s adoption fees.

“I’ve gotten to watch who he is as a father and I’ve gotten to watch who his wife is as a mother in watching my children grow up with theirs and so he’s a guy that I would be confident with my own children if something happened,” Dixon said. “Having said that, he’s willing and he’s able and I want to support that.”

Dixon told CBS 42 that any excess money raised during the 5K will go to Sacred Selections to help future adoptive families. He said he also wants to continue the event in future years to help more families.

The 5K is scheduled for January 11th and will start and finish at the new Shelby County Arts Council building in Columbiana.

For more information and to register, click here.

LATEST POST