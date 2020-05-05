Seniors can get free, no-contact deliveries through Umbrella

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An initiative helping at-risk seniors nationwide is now up-and-running in Birmingham. Umbrella allows anyone 60 years or older to request deliveries online.

The requests can be for groceries, medications, or any other essential items. The company will then connect them with a local volunteer to make a no-contact delivery.

SEO Lindsay Ullman said it’s an easy and rewarding way to give back to those who can’t leave their homes.

“I mean these are our parents and our grandparents,” said Ullman. “These are people who we admire and honor and who’ve done so much for us our entire lives and to be able to step up and be there for them just by doing a small thing, which is no big deal and makes you feel good, is a privilege for us in this moment.”

Before signing up, there’s a quick checklist to make sure volunteers are healthy and okay to be out in public.

You can volunteer and request groceries on their website.

