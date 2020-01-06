Senior Grocery Initiative feeds the hungry and brings generations together

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several organizations and volunteers team up each month to deliver groceries to local senior citizens in need.

Volunteers meet at the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School to gather the groceries for the Senior Grocery Initiative program; however, the program is open to people of all faiths thanks to a partnership between Care and Support for Older Adults (CJFS), The United Way and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Volunteers like Christie and Noah Hagedorn make home visits to deliver the groceries to seniors in the program.

“I have a special place in my heart for the elderly and the small children of the world,” Christie Hagedorn said.

Noah Hagedorn, 14, was nearly speechless when CBS 42’s Ariana Garza asked him to describe how it feels to volunteer for the program and give back to the community.

“It’s wonderful,” Noah Hagedorn said. “I can’t really describe it with words.”

CBS 42 joined him and his mother on a recent delivery to Ida Campbell who would face food insecurity without the service.

“I don’t have a car and if I get someone to take me, I’ve got to pay him and pay for groceries if I had to do it on my own,” Campbell said. “I’m just grateful, I’m really grateful.”

Christie Hagedorn said this experience with the elderly teaches her son valuable life lessons.

“I think it’s very beneficial to not only go out and meet the people that we’re helping but to know that you can take time to do things that are active and help others instead of stay home on his video games or on social media,” Hagedorn said.

For more information on the Senior Grocery Initiative, click here.

