Rickey Smiley Mass Choir to tackle Mental Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — They formed as a gospel choir called BASIC, Brothers, and Sisters in Christ. But when you hear them, you will soon come to know that there is nothing basic about this choir.

Recently, the group became affectionately known as the Rickey Smiley Mass Choir. The choir is planning a national tour and Rickey Smiley says he’s looking to join them in Texas for a major Gospel Concert to highlight mental health.

The members of the interfaith choir come from across the city. One of the choir members, Eloise Ford-Gaffney describes the choir this way, “It’s a fellowship, it’s a fellowship of people from different groups and we come together as one. One accord.“

The choir leader is gospel Maestro Arthur Beard. He’s a longtime mentee, friend and musical director for Birmingham native, comedian Rickey Smiley.

“Arthur Beard is one of the best musicians in the state of Alabama,” said Smiley when reached from his Texas home. “This organist is a beast.”

Beard says he and the choir have a two-way relationship.

Beard said, “Voice is what I do. God gave me the gift to train voices and when I get before a choir, it makes me forget about what I’m going through in my personal life. It gives me happiness. It gives me life.”

