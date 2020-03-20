Live Now
The CBS 42 News at Noon
1  of  22
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Real & Rosemary providing meals and coffee for medical professionals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One local business owner is working to brighten the days of medical professionals on the front lines fighting the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real & Rosemary owner Jennifer Mims while her restaurant is taking a financial hit during this difficult time, she sees people working in the medical community putting their lives on the line everyday. So she decided to help the only way she knows how: showing support with food.

Folks from the restaurant will be delivering meals and coffee to people working in the medical community.

“Well the whole reason we created Real & Rosemary & Caveat Coffee was to help people. That’s really at the heart of our mission,” Mims said. “Some days we get to do that in the form of a wonderful dining experience, and right now during this time we get to help people get food.”

People can join in on their mission by going to the Real & Rosemary website and purchasing a “Hero Coffee” or “Hero Meal.” The restaurant will match each purchase one for one.

“I know nothing about medicine but we do know how to serve a great meal,” said Mims. “We’re really hoping that can be encouraging to our medical community here.”

Right now, they’re working with several departments at UAB to help keep workers nourished with nutritious food. Mims plans to continue this effort for as long as they are able to.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories