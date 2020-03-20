Real & Rosemary providing meals and coffee for medical professionals amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One local business owner is working to brighten the days of medical professionals on the front lines fighting the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real & Rosemary owner Jennifer Mims while her restaurant is taking a financial hit during this difficult time, she sees people working in the medical community putting their lives on the line everyday. So she decided to help the only way she knows how: showing support with food.

Folks from the restaurant will be delivering meals and coffee to people working in the medical community.

“Well the whole reason we created Real & Rosemary & Caveat Coffee was to help people. That’s really at the heart of our mission,” Mims said. “Some days we get to do that in the form of a wonderful dining experience, and right now during this time we get to help people get food.”

People can join in on their mission by going to the Real & Rosemary website and purchasing a “Hero Coffee” or “Hero Meal.” The restaurant will match each purchase one for one.

“I know nothing about medicine but we do know how to serve a great meal,” said Mims. “We’re really hoping that can be encouraging to our medical community here.”

Right now, they’re working with several departments at UAB to help keep workers nourished with nutritious food. Mims plans to continue this effort for as long as they are able to.

