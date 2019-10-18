Prayer cloth company helps people feel the power of prayer

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) – A Jasper woman is helping people feel the power of prayer, and all it takes is a small piece of fabric.

Charlotte Williamson runs a company called Custom Prayer Cloths. She started in the 1990s when her husband was battling lung cancer. He wanted a reminder that the community was praying for him. Williamson’s daughter, Cindy Gardner, says her mother came up with an idea straight out of scripture.

“And so my mom was like, ‘I’ll be happy to make some prayer cloths. They talk about them in the Bible,'” Gardner said.

The cloths are 4.5 inches by 5 inches, and each features a passage of scripture. People in the community found out about the one Williamson made for her husband and began asking for their own. Pretty soon they were so popular, Williamson decided to start a business that doubles as a ministry.

“A lot of people will just call me and say, ‘Hey I need prayer. I’m having a test. I need a prayer cloth. I would just feel good if I had scripture on me,'” Williamson said. “And we mail those out, too.”

Williamson says they sell prayer cloths to all 50 states and even have customers in Canada and overseas. For more information visit prayercloths.net.