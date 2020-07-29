‘Positively Sylacauga’ seeks to boost morale, support local businesses

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — “Positively Sylacauga” is a new initiative aimed at uplifting spirits and supporting local businesses.

The visual campaign is meant to spark conversation about the impact COVID-19 is having on the local business community. And it’s hard to miss — promotions can be seen in store windows and on social media.

Leadership Sylacauga project leader Chelsey Strong said they’re also giving out Positively Sylacauga hand sanitizer and face shields so people can get out and feel safe while shopping.

“It’s great to see those types of things happen. So we saw the resiliency of Sylacauga and how this isn’t gonna turn into a ghost town,” said Strong. “We’re gonna make it. And we’re gonna be stronger on the other side.”

There are 30 businesses participating so far. You can join the conversation on the Positively Sylacauga Facebook page.

